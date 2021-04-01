Mumbai reports 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began; tally goes up to 4,23,360, while 18 deaths take toll to 11,704: BMC.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
