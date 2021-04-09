PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling thTat he has violated election conduct code: Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Purba Bardhaman.PTI | Jamalpur | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:48 IST
PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling thTat he has violated election conduct code: Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Purba Bardhaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- thTat
- Mamata Banerjee
- Purba Bardhaman
ALSO READ
New political party backed by BJP to eat into vote share in assembly polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells rally. PTI SUS RBT RBT
BJP gave money to founder of new political party backed by it: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally.
BJP gives final push as campaigning for first phase ends in Bengal
Mamata not interested in Bengal's development: Adityanath
Sound of bombs replaced Rabindra sangeet in Bengal, says Rajnath Singh