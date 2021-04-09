PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated election conduct code: Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purba Bardhaman.PTI | Jamalpur | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:54 IST
PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated election conduct code: Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purba Bardhaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee
- Purba Bardhaman