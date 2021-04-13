COVID-19 pandemic has presented opportunity to reshape world order to reorient our thinking: PM Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue, PTI MPB PYK PYKPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:13 IST
COVID-19 pandemic has presented opportunity to reshape world order to reorient our thinking: PM Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue, PTI MPB PYK PYK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra Modi
- PTI MPB