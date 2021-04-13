Maha Govt to provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place: Uddhav Thackeray.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:08 IST
