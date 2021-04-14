... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
Canadas health ministry said on Wednesday it would not restrict use of AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine after a review showed the benefits outweighed the very rare risk of blood clots.A separate advisory council had earlier recommended Can...
Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday she intends to visit Mexico and Guatemala soon as part of her plan to use diplomatic efforts to slow the tide of migration to the U.S.-Mexican border. President Joe Biden, who has moved away fr...
Russia and Ukraine held simultaneous military drills on Wednesday as NATO foreign and defence ministers began emergency discussions on a massing of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.Washington and NATO have been alarmed by the large ...
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci reaffirmed that the COVID-19 shots authorized in the United States are safe, after U.S. regulators paused shipments of Johnson Johnsons shot amid reports it can cause blood clotting. U.S...