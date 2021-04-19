Left Menu

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:34 IST
UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

K'taka Minister indicates strict COVID control measures, concedes shortage of ICU beds in B'luru

As the government holds crucial meetings, amid a spike in COVID cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, indicating tough control measures said, lockdown is not the only solution, as he also conceded that Bengalur...

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during 'small lockdown'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during small lockdown....

During six-day lockdown period in Delhi, 50 people to be allowed to attend weddings: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

During six-day lockdown period in Delhi, 50 people to be allowed to attend weddings CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork' in Hong Kong

Auction house Christies unveiled on Monday what it called the highest-estimated Asian artwork to ever go under the hammer, a Xu Beihong painting called Slave and Lion, which it expects to fetch between 45 million and 58 million. The 1924-da...
