Left Menu

Free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals for those between 18-45 years; health department will draw guidelines:CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:38 IST
Free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals for those between 18-45 years; health department will draw guidelines:CM

Free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals for those between 18-45 years; health department will draw guidelines:CM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals for those between 18-45 years; health department will draw guidelines:CM

Free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals for those between 18-45 years health department will draw guidelinesCM ...

VINS Bioproducts gets DCGI nod to commence clinical trials for VINCOV-19

VINS Bioproducts on Monday received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI to commence the clinical trials for VINCOV-19, an antidote, and a cure against COVID-19, the Hyderabad based immunological company said. In a state...

24-Year-Old Indian Climate Innovator Set to Launch Diversity Petition at Inaugural Nobel Prize Summit

Siolim, Goa, India Business Wire India Climate change has quickly risen up to the top of our global agenda, but the unfortunate reality is that the mainstream dialogue has systematically left out those who will bear the brunt of its irreve...

PM Modi extends all possible support to Mizoram in dealing with forest fires

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, and offered him the Centres full support to deal with forest fires raging in several parts of the state.Massive forest fires have broken out in several part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021