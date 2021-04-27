Left Menu

Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 7,76,345 with record 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases; highest single-day deaths of 73 patients push toll to 11,082: Health Dept.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:39 IST
Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 7,76,345 with record 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases; highest single-day deaths of 73 patients push toll to 11,082: Health Dept.

Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 7,76,345 with record 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases; highest single-day deaths of 73 patients push toll to 11,082: Health Dept.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt procures 232.49 lakh tonnes of wheat for Rs 43,916 cr in rabi season

The government has procured 232.49 lakh tonnes of wheat in the rabi marketing season so far for Rs 43,916 crore, a statement said on Tuesday.The rabi marketing season started in April.The procurement of wheat has recently commenced in Rabi ...

International community extends cooperation to India in its fight against COVID-19

Consignments of vital medical supplies started arriving in India, which continues to witness a record spike in the coronavirus cases, as the international community extended their cooperation to New Delhi in its fight against the deadly dis...

PREVIEW-NFL-Coaches making do with less on draft night after COVID-19 disruptions

The National Football League NFL Draft kicks off Thursday after a scouting season unlike any before it, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing teams to make do with less information about their potential target players.With the annual NFL Scout...

Russia fines Apple $12 mln for alleged app market abuse

Russia said it had fined Apple 12 million for alleged abuse of its dominance in the mobile applications market, in the latest dispute between Moscow and a Western technology firm. The Federal Antimonopoly Service FAS said on Tuesday that U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021