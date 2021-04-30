Lockdown may be necessary but I don't think we will reach that stage: Uddhav Thackeray on high court asking if another lockdown like last year needed.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited has contributed Rs 5.45 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility Fund to the PM CARES Fund, in support of the governments efforts in dealing with the challenges arising out of the raging...
The Supreme Court on Friday advised High Courts to avoid unnecessary off-the-cuff remarks during hearings, a call that came against the backdrop of stinging observations made by some of them against the Centre and state governments over the...
Insurance scheme for frontline health workers has been extended for another six months, the government said on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the functioning of different empowered groups through video...
AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine sales were 275 million in the first-quarter and it is on track to deliver 200 million doses a month from April, as better-than-expected results and a second half growth forecast boosted its shares. Chie...