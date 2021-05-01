We mean business. Water has gone above the head, HC says to Centre and declines to defer its order.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been bowled over by the singing avatar of former India cricketers -- Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh. Featuring in a new advertisement for CRED, shared by Rohit Sharm...
SpiceHealth has started walk-in RT-PCR testing at multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram, a statement issued by the company said on Saturday.Till now, SpiceHealths laboratories in these cities were conducting RT-PCR tests on sampl...
Seeking revival of fortune, SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday removed under-performing David Warner from captaincy and handed over the reins of the team to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for the remainder of the Indian Premier League IPL...
The National Investigation Agency has disputed a forensic report by a US firm which suggested that electronic evidence had been planted on the computer device belonging to activist Rona Wilson, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links ...