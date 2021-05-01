CBSE asks schools to form 8-member committee for tabulating results for cancelled class 10 board exams.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The Election Commission of India ECI has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order that lambasted the panel for failure to maintain Covid protocol during poll campaigns and said it should be put up on murder charg...
At least four people were shot in southern Chad on Saturday when security forces fired on a crowd demonstrating against last months military takeover, civil society and hospital sources said.Protesters in the town of Sarh, about 550 km 350 ...
Hooded, black-clad demonstrators clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as thousands of people joined traditional May Day protests across France to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to chang...
Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis played quickfire knocks of 58 and 50 as Chennai Super Kings CSK posted a score of 2184 in the allotted twenty overs against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League IPL encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadi...