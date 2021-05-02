Odisha govt announces 14-day lockdown in state -- from May 5 to May 19 -- amid surge in COVID-19 cases: Official order.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming says they played incredibly well but could not shut down Kieron Pollard whose individual brilliance led Mumbai Indians to a sensational victory in a high-scoring thriller in IPL.Pollard plunder...
The ruling BJP-led NDA is leading in 61 seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 26 places, as per trends available at the EC website on Sunday.BJP candidates are leading in 44 seats, while those of its ally A...
Snapping their six-month buying spree, foreign investors turned net sellers in April and pulled out Rs 9,659 crore from Indian equities, spooked by the intense second wave of coronavirus and its fallout on the economy.If the fears of COVID-...
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified certain changes in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to facilitate the owner of a vehicle for nominating a person in the registration certificate, which would help the motor vehi...