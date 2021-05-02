Left Menu

Odisha govt announces 14-day lockdown in state -- from May 5 to May 19 -- amid surge in COVID-19 cases: Official order.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

