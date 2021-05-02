Prashant Kishor says he is ''quitting this space'' and not strategise for parties any more: Election consultant tells India Today TV channel.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:43 IST
