Left Menu

HC asks Delhi government to file reply to Centre's plea to recall order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 17:10 IST
HC asks Delhi government to file reply to Centre's plea to recall order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt.

HC asks Delhi government to file reply to Centre's plea to recall order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination: Punjab Police starts free cab service for senior citizens in Moga

While expanding its Yeomans services toward the society, Moga Police on Sunday has started the free cab service for senior citizen, who wants to get him or herself vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district Moga. According to District Publ...

Cooperate with cops on COVID-19 curbs: Maha minister to people

Maharashtra minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai on Sunday chaired a review meeting of police officials on the coronavirus situation in Aurangabad and asked people to help police implement break the chain restrictions effectively.He ...

DMK set to wrest reins of power from arch-rival AIADMK in TN

After a decade in opposition, the DMK is on course to capturing power from the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as per the trends made available for the 234 segments, while the incumbent ruling party appears set to win a chunk of seats that would make ...

HC asks Delhi government to file reply to Centre's plea to recall order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt.

HC asks Delhi government to file reply to Centres plea to recall order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021