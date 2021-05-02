Left Menu

This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal: Mamata to party supporters after trends indicate TMC heading for a huge win.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 17:15 IST
This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal: Mamata to party supporters after trends indicate TMC heading for a huge win.

This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal: Mamata to party supporters after trends indicate TMC heading for a huge win.

German hospital chief sees first signs of COVID easing - Bild

Stable new COVID-19 infection numbers in Germany are fuelling hopes that intensive care units wont be overburdened, the head of the German hospital federation DKG told the mass tabloid newspaper Bild. The majority of hospitals in Germany ar...

Stalin thanks TN people for voting DMK to power, pledges to work for them

DMK president M K Stalin, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, on Sunday thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them.Stalin expressed his hear...

Bengal has saved India today: Mamata Banerjee after landslide victory.

Bengal has saved India today Mamata Banerjee after landslide victory....

BJP has met its match in Bengal and lost: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday hailed Mamata Banerjee for her spectacular victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls and said the BJP has met its match in Bengal and lost.Tharoor, who campaigned extensively for the United De...
