Cabinet secy emphasised need to ramp up medical infra in Delhi to cater to rising demand for COVID-19 beds, ICUs, ventilators: Govt.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
With the results of five assembly polls delivering a chastening blow to BJPs electoral juggernaut and virtually decimating its main rival Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees massive victory over the formidable saffron mach...
Eds RPT after adding 2 paras updating with results Hyderabad, May 2 PTI The ruling TRS has retained Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment by winning majority of over 18,000 votes in the bypoll held on April 17.The counting of votes was taken up ...
Gasoline tanker trucks burst into flames in Kabul overnight, killing at least seven people and starting large fires that caused power cuts to some parts of the Afghan capital, officials said on Sunday. The tankers were parked in northern Ka...
The BJP won the Belgaum Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan assembly constituencies in Karnataka, while the Congress was able to retain the Maski assembly seat in the April 17 bypolls whose results were declared on Sunday.According to officials, in ...