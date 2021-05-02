Left Menu

Cabinet secy emphasised need to ramp up medical infra in Delhi to cater to rising demand for COVID-19 beds, ICUs, ventilators: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:27 IST
Cabinet secy emphasised need to ramp up medical infra in Delhi to cater to rising demand for COVID-19 beds, ICUs, ventilators: Govt.

Cabinet secy emphasised need to ramp up medical infra in Delhi to cater to rising demand for COVID-19 beds, ICUs, ventilators: Govt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP juggernaut runs into Mamata's landslide win; Political pundits smell chance for regional satraps

With the results of five assembly polls delivering a chastening blow to BJPs electoral juggernaut and virtually decimating its main rival Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees massive victory over the formidable saffron mach...

TRS triumphs in byelection to Nagarjuna Sagar

Eds RPT after adding 2 paras updating with results Hyderabad, May 2 PTI The ruling TRS has retained Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment by winning majority of over 18,000 votes in the bypoll held on April 17.The counting of votes was taken up ...

Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven - officials

Gasoline tanker trucks burst into flames in Kabul overnight, killing at least seven people and starting large fires that caused power cuts to some parts of the Afghan capital, officials said on Sunday. The tankers were parked in northern Ka...

BJP wins Belgaum LS, Basavakalyan assembly segment, Congress bags Maski assembly seat

The BJP won the Belgaum Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan assembly constituencies in Karnataka, while the Congress was able to retain the Maski assembly seat in the April 17 bypolls whose results were declared on Sunday.According to officials, in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021