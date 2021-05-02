Left Menu

Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 8,63,393 with record 17,515 fresh cases; 92 fatalities push toll to 11,539: Health Dept. PTI SCH BDC BDC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:49 IST
