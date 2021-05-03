EC does not have staff to contain people in rallies; there is assumption that it has responsibility for COVID management: Poll panel to SC.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
A PIL urged the Delhi High Court on Monday to direct the Delhi government to cap the price of High Resolution Computerised Tomography HRCT which is used for detecting the presence and severity of COVID-19 infection in the lungs of patients....
India retained the second place in the ICC Twenty20 team rankings but dropped a rung to third in the ODI chart following the annual update carried out on Monday.India are trailing top-ranked England 277 by five rating points in the T20 team...
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd SMIPL on Monday reported sales of 77,849 units in April 2021, a growth of 11 per cent from 69,942 units sold in March this year.The companys sales of April this year are not comparable with that of the same m...
European stocks edged higher on Monday amid thin trading volumes due to a UK bank holiday, with sentiment remaining positive on hopes of a quick economic rebound and a strong earnings season.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 in its ...