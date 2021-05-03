Please tell Election Commission that Madras HC's effort was not to run down institution: SC to senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi for poll panel.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 11:40 IST
Please tell Election Commission that Madras HC's effort was not to run down institution: SC to senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi for poll panel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madras HC's
- Election Commission
- Rakesh Dwivedi