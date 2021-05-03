PM Modi speaks to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both exchange views on COVID-19 situation in India & EU:Statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:27 IST
PM Modi speaks to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both exchange views on COVID-19 situation in India & EU:Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ursula von der Leyen
- India & EU
- European Commission
- PM Modi