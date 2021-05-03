PM Modi appreciates EU, its member states for mobilising quick support for India's fight against second wave of COVID-19.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Oscar winner Lupita Nyongo says the upcoming sequel to superhero blockbuster Black Panther will honour the legacy of lead star Chadwick Boseman, whose untimely death in 2020 still feels extremely raw to her.Boseman, who played the titular s...
In a rented three-storey building in Jakarta, Indonesian cleric Halim Ambiya has built his own Islamic boarding school that aims to help street youth return to the faith.His programme, Tasawuf Underground, has helped more than 120 people si...
Leading depository CDSL on Monday reported an 84 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 51.64 crore in the three months ended March 2021.It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 28.14 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the Central D...
With COVID-19 restrictions preventing Barcelonas Islamic population from celebrating Ramadan at the usual indoor venues, a Catholic church has offered up its open-air cloisters for Muslims to eat and pray together.Every evening between 50 a...