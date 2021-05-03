TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made: Raj Bhavan.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:05 IST
TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made: Raj Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Banwarilal Purohit
- Raj Bhavan