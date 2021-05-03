Navy has reached out to all states, offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation & other things: Navy chief tells PM Narendra Modi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:46 IST
Navy has reached out to all states, offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation & other things: Navy chief tells PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navy
- Narendra Modi