Election Commission defers polling in Samsergang and Jangipur assembly constituencies in WB scheduled on May 16 following COVID-19 surge in state: CEO officials JRC JRC

Election Commission defers polling in Samsergang and Jangipur assembly constituencies in WB scheduled on May 16 following COVID-19 surge in state: CEO officials JRC JRCPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:20 IST
