Rupee surges 13 paise to 73.82 against the US dollar in early trade.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Twitter has added the ability to host Spaces, its live audio conversation feature, to all accounts with 600 or more followers. Introduced last year, the feature unlocks real and open conversations - small and intimate conversations with jus...
The Marine Corps inspector general, Major General Robert Castellvi, has been suspended amid the ongoing probes into last summers fatal sinking of a seafaring tank off the Southern California coast, a newspaper reported Monday.Nine men died ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday to agree on a deeper relationship between the UK and India across trade, health, climate, and defense, the British High Commission BHC h...
Key equity indices were range-bound during early hours on Tuesday as the fear of a continuous rise in Covid cases and extended lockdowns in various states capped market sentiment. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 34 points or 0.08 pe...