Sensex tumbles 465.01 pts to settle at 48,253.51; Nifty declines 137.65 pts to 14,496.50.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
Sixteen year-old Mariem Chourak is a devout Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of her devotion to the Prophet Mohammad, but a proposal by French senators might soon deny her the freedom to do so in public spaces.The amendmen...
Afghan security forces fought back a huge Taliban offensive in southern Helmand province in the last 24 hours, officials and residents said on Tuesday, as militants launched assaults around the country following a missed U.S. deadline to wi...
Facebooks independent oversight board on Wednesday will announce whether it is overturning the companys suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trumps account. The long-awaited ruling will bring the focus back onto how the worlds largest...
The European Unions drug regulator announced Tuesday that it has started a rolling review of Chinas Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, a first step toward possible approval for use in the 27-nation bloc.The ...