India-UK summit opened a new chapter in bilateral ties: MEA on virtual meeting between PM Modi and his British counterpart Johnson.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler on Tuesday urged everyone to follow all safety precautions in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. India registered a slight dip i...
The European Union and India will agree to relaunch stalled free-trade talks at a virtual summit on Saturday, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters, as concerns about Chinas rise bring Brussels and New Delhi closer. The draft state...
Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales by more than 70 to 26 billion and said demand from governments around the world trying to halt the pandemic could contribute to its growth for years to come. Revenue ...
The European Union aims to help industries slash greenhouse gas emissions by promoting a rapid expansion of investment in low-carbon technologies, partly through schemes with easier state aid rules, according to a draft policy plan seen by ...