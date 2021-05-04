Covid-19: Delhi LG Anil Baijal directs police chief, divisional commissioner to review situation daily, submit report by 7 pm everyday.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Britain and India signed a new migration agreement on Tuesday to allow freer movement of young people between the two countries as well as measures to tackle illegal immigration.The historic agreement delivers on the UK governments fair but...
Senior Nagpur-based sports journalist Ruchir Mishra died after battling COVID-19 for the last 10 days.Ruchir was 42 and is survived by his wife and two children.He has been a cricket correspondent with the Times of Indias Nagpur edition for...
A collaboration between AstraZeneca AstraZeneca.com and Global EverGreening Alliance to restore degraded agricultural and forest lands through planting 120 000 trees the reforestation initiative will be introduced in Kajiado County the init...
The United Kingdom and India on Tuesday signed an agreement on migration and mobility between the two countries, an Indian foreign ministry official said. The pact will provide enhanced employment opportunities for 3,000 young Indian profes...