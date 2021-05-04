Around 300-400 BJP workers entered Assam, fleeing their homes in West Bengal amid post-poll violence: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:46 IST
Around 300-400 BJP workers entered Assam, fleeing their homes in West Bengal amid post-poll violence: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- West Bengal
- Assam