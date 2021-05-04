Left Menu

Around 300-400 BJP workers entered Assam, fleeing their homes in West Bengal amid post-poll violence: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:46 IST
