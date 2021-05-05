Left Menu

No exceptional circumstances to exceed 50 percent cap on quotas set by Mandal judgement by granting reservation to Marathas: SC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:05 IST
No exceptional circumstances to exceed 50 percent cap on quotas set by Mandal judgement by granting reservation to Marathas: SC.

No exceptional circumstances to exceed 50 percent cap on quotas set by Mandal judgement by granting reservation to Marathas: SC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England players lead IPL exodus, NZ cricketers isolate

The Indian Premier Leagues IPL foreign players began to disperse on Wednesday, many with a sense of anxiety as they seek a safe passage out of the pandemic-ravaged country. Hours after the lucrative cricket league was suspended on Tuesday d...

IndiGo airlifts 2,717 oxygen concentrators from 5 countries to India

IndiGo has airlifted 2,717 oxygen concentrators from Thailand, China, Qatar, Hong Kong and Singapore to India amid the COVID-19 pandemics second wave in the country, the airline said on Wednesday.In total, the airline has transported 4,142 ...

Nadda vows to 'save' people of Bengal from chain of political violence

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday took a symbolic oath here to protect democracy and save the people of West Bengal from the cycle of political violence.Nadda, who had attended a dharna near a Gandhi statue in the central part of the cit...

ASP (Crime) in UP's Etah dies due to COVID-19

Additional Superintendent of Police Crime in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Kumar, died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official statement said.ASP, Crime, Rahul Kumar, who was in isolation after being tested positive for coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021