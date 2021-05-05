It appears Delhi govt has not taken steps to create buffer of liquid oxygen and streamlining its distribution: HC.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The Ministry of Labour Employment has now been mandated to seek 12-digit unique identification number Aadhaar from people like employees and unorganized sector workers seeking registration, benefits, availing services, or receiving any pay...
Jharkhand makes COVID test, week-long quarantine mandatory for all migrant workers returning to state....
Industrial and specialty intermediates manufacturer SRF Ltd on Wednesday reported 96 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 381 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 194 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. The companys e...
The last coach to win Serie A with AS Roma, Fabio Capello, has warned Jose Mourinho of the pressure he will face in the Italian capital. Roma announced the surprise appointment of Mourinho on Tuesday, little over two weeks after he was sack...