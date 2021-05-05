Metro rail, govt-run transport services in Bengal to operate with 50 per cent occupancy from Thusday: CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI SCH RMS RMS

Metro rail, govt-run transport services in Bengal to operate with 50 per cent occupancy from Thusday: CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI SCH RMS RMSPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
