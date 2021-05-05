Jharkhand makes COVID test, week-long quarantine mandatory for all migrant workers returning to state.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The Royal and Ancient RA will celebrate the achievements of Spanish golfing great Seve Ballesteros on the 10-year anniversary of his death with a trio of tributes, including a feature-length documentary film. Ballesteros, winner of five maj...
India accounted for nearly half the coronavirus cases reported worldwide last week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as COVID-19 deaths in the south Asian nation rose by a record 3,780 during the past 24 hours.In a weekly re...
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday donated blood and urged his fans to donate blood amid the second wave of COVID-19. He inaugurated the blood donation camp organised by Ameet Satams Adarsh Foundation at Bharatmata Hall, Vidyanidhi ca...
The number of London properties bought by Hong Kongers has more than doubled since the announcement of a new visa offering residents of the territory an opportunity to move to Britain, estate agent Benham Reeves said on Wednesday. Transact...