Highest single-day spike of 18,102 new cases takes COVID-19 tally in West Bengal to 9,16,635; death toll rises to 11,847 with 103 more fatalities: Health Dept.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 in France dropped again, by 102 to 5,402, on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.France also reported 244 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, virtually unchanged from Tuesdays 243. ...
Delhi recorded 311 COVID-19 deaths and 20,960 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.37 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department on Wednesday afternoon.This is the fourth consecutive day that the positivit...
Chennai May 5 PTI The number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday surged further to 23,310 with 167 deaths across Tamil Nadu.With the deaths - 73 at private hospitals and 94 in government-run ones, the fatalities rose to 14,779 so far. The total ...
Debris from a Chinese rocket that sent part of a planned space station into orbit last week is likely to fall in international waters, Chinas Global Times reported on Wednesday, amid concerns it could cause damage on re-entry to Earth. The ...