Left Menu

Media has right to cover court proceedings, says SC, terms as harsh Madras HC's observations holding EC responsible for spread of COVID.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:46 IST
Media has right to cover court proceedings, says SC, terms as harsh Madras HC's observations holding EC responsible for spread of COVID.

Media has right to cover court proceedings, says SC, terms as harsh Madras HC's observations holding EC responsible for spread of COVID.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh's plea against FIR: HC adjourns hearing; refuses to pass interim order

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to pass any order on former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukhs request for interim protection from coercive action in connection with an FIR lodged against him by the CBI on corruption charges...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Reds seek to turn tables on champion Brumbies

The Queensland Reds rivalry with the ACT Brumbies has breathed new life into Australian rugby this year and raised hopes for a classic final in Brisbane on Saturday.The teams meet in their second successive Super Rugby AU decider, with the ...

Google to move to hybrid work week: Sundar Pichai

Google will move to a hybrid work week, where most Googlers spend approximately three days in the office and two days wherever they work best, according to a note by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.About 20 percent of Googles workforc...

French flotilla stages protest off Jersey in fishing row

French trawler crews angry at post-Brexit restrictions on their access to British fishing grounds sailed on Thursday in a flotilla to the British Channel island of Jersey to register their protest, French media reported. A simmering row ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021