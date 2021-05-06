Left Menu

Existing medical infrastructure in the state completely in shambles: HC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:47 IST
Existing medical infrastructure in the state completely in shambles: HC.

Existing medical infrastructure in the state completely in shambles: HC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai student jailed for insulting king gets bail, others denied

A Thai court on Thursday granted bail to student protest leader Panusaya Rung Sithijirawattanakul, who has spent eight weeks in detention on charges of insulting the countrys king, even as six fellow leaders remain in jail. Bail conditions ...

Bank of England slows bond-buying, raises 2021 growth forecast

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britains economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. The BoE kept ...

Ukraine: Putin, Biden meeting would not decide anything without taking into account Ukraine's interests

Washington assured Ukraine on Thursday that Kyivs interests will be taken into account during a meeting between the American and Russian Presidents, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State ...

S.Africa's ANC faces power struggle as top official defies suspension

A top official in South Africas African National Congress ANC has appealed against his suspension on corruption charges and attempted to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa in an increasingly open power struggle in the governing party. ANC Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021