PM Narendra Modi also speaks to LGs of Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir about COVID-19 situation in two union territories: Govt sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:40 IST
PM Narendra Modi also speaks to LGs of Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir about COVID-19 situation in two union territories: Govt sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Puducherry
- Govt
ALSO READ
Centre cannot shift blame to anyone; Jawaharlal Nehru isn't in-charge, Narendra Modi is, PM must protect Indians: Priyanka Gandhi to PTI.
PM Narendra Modi holds high-level meeting on oxygen supply and availability across India.
Cong chief Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi over new vaccine policy, says it is arbitrary, discriminatory.
Concrete action needed to combat climate change: PM Narendra Modi at US-hosted virtual climate summit.
Bengal yearns for peace, security and development: PM Narendra Modi at virtual rally in West Bengal.