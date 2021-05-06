People travelling to Delhi from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days: DDMA order.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:54 IST
