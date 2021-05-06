7-day home quarantine must for people coming to Delhi from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana with negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hrs: DDMA.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
