Single day rise of 4,14,188 COVID-19 infections, 3,915 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,14,91,598, death toll to 2,34,083:Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:51 IST
US says fate of nuclear pact up to Iran as talks resume

The Biden administration is signalling that Iran shouldnt expect major new concessions from the United States as a new round of indirect nuclear talks is set to resume.A senior administration official told reporters Thursday that the US has...

Apple's app store chief fends off attacks in antitrust trial

Apples top app store executive on Thursday faced an avalanche of documents unleashed Thursday by an Epic Games lawyer aiming to prove allegations that the iPhone maker has been gouging app makers as part of a scheme hatched by Apples late ...

Hazard apologizes after upsetting Real Madrid fans

Eden Hazard apologized to Real Madrid fans after he was seen laughing and joking with Chelsea players following the teams elimination in the Champions League.A video of the Madrid forward having fun with his former teammates after Madrids l...

Study indicates global warming could reduce biodiversity in tropics

New research by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln suggests that temperature can largely explain why the greatest variety of aquatic life resides in the tropics but also why it has not always and, amid record-fast global warming, soon may n...
