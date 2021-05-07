Left Menu

Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to vaccinate all class 12 students appearing for Board exams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:15 IST
Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to vaccinate all class 12 students appearing for Board exams.

Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to vaccinate all class 12 students appearing for Board exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...

Arunachal reports 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,634, a health department official said on Friday.The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 62, followed by Lower Dibang Valley 26...

China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic

Chinas trade with the United States and the rest of the world surged by double digits in April as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing.Global exports rose 32.3 percent over a year ago to USD 263.9 billion, in line wi...

DAG to host fundraiser auction to aid COVID-19 relief efforts

City-based art gallery DAG will host a fundraiser sale of 51 works from its collection, the proceeds from which will be donated to different organizations engaged in COVID-19 relief efforts, the gallery has announced. Opening on Saturday, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021