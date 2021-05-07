Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to vaccinate all class 12 students appearing for Board exams.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...
Arunachal Pradesh reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,634, a health department official said on Friday.The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 62, followed by Lower Dibang Valley 26...
Chinas trade with the United States and the rest of the world surged by double digits in April as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing.Global exports rose 32.3 percent over a year ago to USD 263.9 billion, in line wi...
City-based art gallery DAG will host a fundraiser sale of 51 works from its collection, the proceeds from which will be donated to different organizations engaged in COVID-19 relief efforts, the gallery has announced. Opening on Saturday, t...