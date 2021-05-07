Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announces Rs 2,000 pandemic relief for over 2.07 crore rice ration card holders, cut in Aavin milk rate.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:52 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announces Rs 2,000 pandemic relief for over 2.07 crore rice ration card holders, cut in Aavin milk rate.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announces Rs 2,000 pandemic relief for over 2.07 crore rice ration card holders, cut in Aavin milk rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB launches tax hub to enhance international tax cooperation

The Asian Development Bank ADB has launched a hub to create an open and inclusive platform to promote strategic policy dialogue, improve knowledge sharing and strengthen coordination on tax policy and administration among ADB members and de...

PIL in HC for compensating families of those who died due to oxygen shortage

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the AAP government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking compensation for the families of those patients who died due to shortage of oxygen.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh ...

"My life for his": Thai mothers fight for activist children charged with insulting king

Sureerat Chiwarak sat with calm resolve in front of a Bangkok court as her head was shaved in a protest to support her activist son, jailed for weeks without bail on criminal charges of insulting Thailands powerful king.It was a moment the ...

UK's 'Green list' of holiday countries to be announced later on Friday-The Sun

Britains green list of countries that will be opened for travel without COVID-19 quarantine restrictions will be announced by the transport minister at a press conference at 1600 GMT on Friday, The Sun reported.Also Read Britains Prince Wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021