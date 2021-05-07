Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announces Rs 2,000 pandemic relief for over 2.07 crore rice ration card holders, cut in Aavin milk rate.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The Asian Development Bank ADB has launched a hub to create an open and inclusive platform to promote strategic policy dialogue, improve knowledge sharing and strengthen coordination on tax policy and administration among ADB members and de...
The Delhi High Court Friday asked the AAP government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking compensation for the families of those patients who died due to shortage of oxygen.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh ...
Sureerat Chiwarak sat with calm resolve in front of a Bangkok court as her head was shaved in a protest to support her activist son, jailed for weeks without bail on criminal charges of insulting Thailands powerful king.It was a moment the ...
Britains green list of countries that will be opened for travel without COVID-19 quarantine restrictions will be announced by the transport minister at a press conference at 1600 GMT on Friday, The Sun reported.Also Read Britains Prince Wil...