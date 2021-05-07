Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:22 IST
Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Delhi
- Maharashtra
- Chhattisgarh
ALSO READ
Single day rise of 3,14,835 COVID-19 infections, 2,104 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,59,30,965, death toll to 1,84,657:Govt.
K'taka HC directs state govt to ensure timely assistance, relief to senior citizens during pandemic
Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to govt on COVID-19 situation
Plea in HC seeking directions to Centre, Delhi govt to facilitate urgent critical oxygen supply to hospital
Mamata slams BJP govt over vaccine price disparity