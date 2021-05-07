9 SOS calls received from hospitals on May 6, all addressed: Chadha.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had formally asked the United States to explain what he described as U.S. funding for an anti-corruption group that has criticized his administration.Lopez Obradors complaint c...
A Saudi foreign ministry official said on Friday that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aim to reduce regional tensions, but added it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see verifiable deeds. The comments by Ambassador...
Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,173. The deat...
Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Bhabha Atomic Centre and Department of Atomic ...