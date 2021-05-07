Left Menu

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Navdeep Saini left out of India's Test squad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:19 IST
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Navdeep Saini left out of India's Test squad.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Navdeep Saini left out of India's Test squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hospital security guard held for selling Remdesivir injections at inflated rate

A 34-year-old security guard of a private hospital has been arrested for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at higher rates, police said on Friday. The accused, who was posted at the COVID ward of the hospital, used to steal the inject...

Maha: BJP leaders booked for staging protest over WB violence

An offence has been registered against BJP leaders for allegedly violating the COVID-19 curbs by gathering in Maharashtras Aurangabad city to protest the alleged violence against their party workers in West Bengal, police said on Friday.BJP...

Claim of oxygen self-sufficiency in Nandurbar misleading: MP

BJP MP from Nandurbar in north Maharashtra Hina Gavit has alleged that the local district collector made false claims about medical oxygen self- sufficiency amid the pandemic.In a letter to Chief Minister UddhavThackeray two days ago, Gavit...

HC seeks response of Centre, Raj govt on different prices of vaccines

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and the state government on a petition challenging the different prices of anti-coronavirus vaccines and alleging mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation.The petition also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021