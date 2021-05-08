Delhi records 332 more COVID-19 deaths, over 17K cases; positivity rate 23.34 per cent: Health Bulletin.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Indias role as a major regional and global player is set to expand over the coming years and its journey with the European Union in search of new routes of political, economic and technological cooperation will continue, Prime Minister Nare...
Cases of violating COVID-19 norms have been registered against at least 200 people for offering prayers in two mosques in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, an official said on Saturday.At least 200 people had gathered in Jama and Paltan ...
Known as a hobby shooter in the initial days of his career, Olympic-bound Abhishek Verma says the bronze medal he won in the 2018 Asian Games gave him the belief that he can achieve much more as a marksman.A late bloomer, 31-year-old Verma ...
A senior Kashmir Administrative Service KAS officer on Saturday died of COVID-19 at a hospital here, officials said, as Jammu district surpassed Srinagar to head the virus fatality chart among the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.Special S...