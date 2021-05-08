RS RSPTI | Kabul | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:33 IST
RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RS RS
RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Former India hockey player and coach M K Kaushik Saturday died after battling COVID-19 for the past three weeks.He was 66 and survived by his son and wife.Kaushik, a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal-winning Indian team, had tes...
Well-known yoga guru Swami Adhyatmananda, who headed Ahmedabad-based Sivananda Ashram, died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Saturday, an official said.He was 77.Swamiji was admitted to the citys SGVP Hospital on April 13 after he was foun...
A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion earlier this week that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.Hospital of...
India and EU agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious and comprehensive trade pact MEA after India-EU summit....