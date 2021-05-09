Centre sent 6.5 crore vaccine doses to 93 countries in last 3 months; 60% of these nations have Covid under control: DyCM Manish Sisodia.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:32 IST
Centre sent 6.5 crore vaccine doses to 93 countries in last 3 months; 60% of these nations have Covid under control: DyCM Manish Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- DyCM Manish Sisodia