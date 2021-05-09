Delhi has so far received 5.5 lakh doses for 18-44 category, over 43 lakh for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers: AAP MLA Atishi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:20 IST
Delhi has so far received 5.5 lakh doses for 18-44 category, over 43 lakh for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers: AAP MLA Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- AAP MLA Atishi